Nisga'a Nation mourns lawyer Thomas Berger, who represented them in landmark case

The Nisga'a Nation is mourning the loss of Thomas Berger, a former lawyer for the Nisga'a and an advocate for Indigenous rights.



Berger represented the Nisga'a Nation in the historic Calder v. British Columbia case in 1973, which resulted in the Supreme Court's first acknowledgment of the existence of Aboriginal title to land.



“Today we lost a champion, trusted partner, and friend,” says Nisg̱a’a President Eva Clayton in a press release.



"Thomas Berger worked tirelessly to help the Nisg̱a’a make our case and the Nisg̱a’a Nation is eternally grateful. He helped show the world that recognizing Aboriginal title and rights doesn’t create divisions but in fact strengthens Canada.”



Berger was also a former B.C. Supreme Court justice and leader of the B.C. New Democratic Party.