Nisga'a Nation soon to receive COVID-19 vaccine

The Nisga's Lisims Government has announced that 60 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in their territory sometime around January 18th.



Elders over the age of 65 will be the first to get the vaccine, followed by health care workers and vulnerable populations next.



This news comes after the Nisga'a Nation declared a state of local emergency last Tuesday. 70 Nisga'a residents have tested positive since December 28th and 20 of those cases are still active.