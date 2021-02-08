Nisga'a Valley Health Authority announces phase one of the vaccine process

The Nisga'a Valley Health Authority has confirmed the supplies for the COVID-19 vaccine for phase one. Due to the limited supply of vaccine, the inoculations will be conducted on a phased-in approach based on supply availability. Those that are 65 or older, along with vulnerable community members, will begin the process.



The definition of vulnerable community members includes those with chronic diseases, receiving cancer treatment and transplant recipients. A full list can be obtained on the Health Authorities website.



Those eligible will begin to be contacted to arrange a date and time to receive their jab. Members of the community are asked not to call NVHA staff as it will slow down the process, and they will not schedule appointments unless they have initiated the contact.



However, if a community member with a qualifying precondition has not received a call by February 10th, they are asked to contact the clinic to book an appointment. Expansion to include additional community members will be reviewed depending on the availability of vaccine once those eligible for phase one has been addressed.