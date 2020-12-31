No new COVID cases for Diversified Transportation staff at the LNG Canada site

Northern Health announced no new cases of covid-19 among LNG Canada Diversified Transportation staff in Kitimat. The Health Authority will continue to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak at the LNG Canada Project Site among Diversified Transportation staff.



As of December 30th, 16 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in association with this outbreak. However, there are no longer any active cases, which is a reduction of nine since the last update. No new cases have been identified since December 14.



The outbreak will only be declared over once Northern Health public health is confident there is no further transmission of illness, which requires that no further cases occur after two 14-day incubation periods from the last potential exposure date. No other updates on total case counts, recoveries and isolations will be issued pending any additional cases.