No New COVID Cases in Northwest Tuesday

There was some good news for northern B.C. on the COVID-19 front Tuesday.



Provincial officials are reporting no new cases of the virus in our region.



That means the total for northern B.C. remains at 80 since the pandemic began with 14 cases on Haida Gwaii making up most of the recent surge.



Around the rest of the province, a joint statement from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix reports 23 new cases Tuesday and one more death in the Vancouver region.



There were 253 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. as of Tuesday, with 9 people in hospital -- three of them in critical care.

The Ministry of Health points out that's the lowest number of hospitalized patients since the Public Health Emergency was declared on March 17th.



Meanwhile, health officials are reminding people to keep groups small and practice physical distancing during the upcoming B.C. Day long weekend.