North Coast infrastructure projects aimed to help workers impacted by COVID-19

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice is pleased to welcome eight investments in small, land-based infrastructure projects from the province to support people's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.



A few of the projects coming to the area include the fabrication and delivery of a two-piece all portable steel bridge in the Village of Queen Charlotte and Skidegate and a schoolhouse trail surfacing and parking lot construction in Bella Coola.



Other projects across British Columbia include improved recreation sites and trails, enhanced safety along forest service roads, wildlife habitat restoration, and wildfire safety and mitigation.



This announcement is part of B.C.'s $10 billion COVID response, including the StrongerBC for Everyone recovery plan, which protects people's health and livelihoods while supporting businesses and communities.



In a news release, Rice says that these new upgraded trails, roads, and campgrounds will make it easier for people to enjoy the outdoors. This funding will help create jobs, setting local communities up for future success.