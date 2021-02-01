North Coast MLA co-organizes 7 p.m. cheer for Acropolis Manor staff

Prince Rupert residents held a small 7 p.m. cheer outside Acropolis Manor on Friday night, which is currently undergoing a COVID-19 outbreak.



Participants banged their pots and pans and cheered in support of the health-care workers at the long-term care home, which as of Friday has seen 38 cases of COVD-19 as well as three deaths.



North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice was a co-organizer of the event, along with St. Pauls Lutheran Church Reverand Diana Edis.



"It's a small community, so you hear about how folks are doing in a community, and it's not a secret that some of the health care workers were really stressed and feeling exhausted on the front lines of COVID-19," said Rice.



"I wanted to do something to show appreciation for the workers, and I knew I wasn't alone in my feelings of wanting to support them and encourage them. So Diana and I just gathered a couple of our friends to come out and we brought our pots and pans. I had made up -- and Diana had made up -- some placards with words of thanks that we wore, so when the next shift was going in and the next shift was going out, that they would see that we were grateful for them for going to work."



Rice and Edis are also collecting care packages to give to residents in Acropolis Manor as they face isolation throughout the outbreak. Some items they are collecting include cards, colouring books, large-print word searches and artwork made by kids.