Northern Health announces COVID-19 vaccine clinic locations.

Northern Health is inviting seniors aged 90 and older and indigenous people 65 and older to book an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine at one of more than 30 vaccine clinic locations across the region.



The Northern call centre opens today for these seniors to obtain appointments to receive their shots. The call centre will operate from 7 am to 7 pm, seven days a week, with the clinic locations being confirmed at the time of booking.



Northerners are encouraged to visit the Northern Health website for details on their local appointment eligibility schedules, as they may vary from community to community.



The goal is to administer nearly 15-thousand COVID-19 vaccine doses through Phase 2 clinics between March 15th and April 10th.



As BC’s vaccine program continues to expand, capacity will grow, with several mass clinics opening by mid-April.



As high call volumes are expected in the coming days and weeks, those who are not yet eligible are asked not to call in to book an appointment. Those eligible to book a vaccination appointment will be able to do so.



Northern Health and its partners continue to work together to ensure COVID-19 immunization clinics will have cultural supports available for those who self-identify as indigenous individuals.