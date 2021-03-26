Northern Health announces plans to vaccinate all adults in more communities

Northern Health has expanded the amount of communities where it plans to vaccinate all adults against COVID-19.



As of yesterday, residents of Houston are now able to book their vaccine appointments.



Starting on March 27th, residents in Fort St. James can begin scheduling their shots as well.



Burns Lake residents can begin booking on March 29th, and Fraser Lake residents can start on April 2nd.



The clinic in Houston will take place from April 6th to 16th. The clinics in Fort St. James and Burns Lake will take place from April 5th to 12th, and the Fraser Lake clinic will be open from April 12th to 19th.



Community-wide vaccinations will also soon be opening in many central and eastern communities, including Chetwynd, Valemount, Mackenzie and Tumbler Ridge.