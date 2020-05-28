Northern Health hosts 2nd Virtual Town Hall during COVID crisis

Residents of Northern BC will get a chance to ask questions about the province's Restart Plan during the COVID-19 situation, as Northern Health holds its second virtual town hall tonight.



The bi-partisan town halls have been taking place across the province -- and tonight, it's Northern BC's turn, with North Coast New Democrat Jennifer Rice and Cariboo North Liberal MLA Coralee Oakes co-hosting the event.



They'll be joined by Northern Health Authority CEO Cathy Ulrich and Chief Medical Health Officer Doctor Raina Fumerton.



They'll also answer questions about BC’s Surgical Renewal Plan or anything else people want to ask about.



The meeting goes online tonight from 7:15 to 8:15 pm, and you can watch it live on the Government of BC's Facebook page or on its YouTube channel.



A virtual townhall held by Northern Health last month was watched by nearly a thousand people.