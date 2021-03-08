Northern Health increases security at Terrace, Kitimat hospitals

Northern Health has increased security measures at both Kitimat General Hospital and Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace.



In an e-mailed statement, spokesperson Eryn Collins says that there have been instances of harassment and threats directed at health care staff following allegations of racism against both hospitals -- including an incident last January involving the tragic loss of a baby that is currently under review.



The new measures include additional security personnel as well as adjustments to secreening and facility access.



For example, people hoping to enter Mills Memorial will now be screened for COVID-19 outside the hospital through an intercom, rather than being screened for the virus after they've already entered the facility.



Collins also said that the RCMP have increased patrols around both hospitals.



In an open letter last February, Northern Health Board Chair Colleen Nyce said that it was unacceptable for health care staff to be targets of threats and harrassment, and that people need to be respectful and patient while the review into the incident from last January proceeds.