Northern Health launches a new patient portal

Northern Health has launched the HealtheLife patient portal, where Northern BC residents who received care at a Northern Health hospital or urgent and primary care centre can view hospital-based health information, including COVID-19 results, online.



Spokesperson Eryn Collins said Northern BC residents can also view a lot more than lab results.



"You can view lab results for most COVID-19 tests. You can see X-ray, Ultrasound and other imagining reports. You can view scheduled appointments such as hospital medical lands and imagining and there will be more appointment types added in the future that people can see. Then they can check online for walk-in labs and other out patient services. Eventually they will also be able to book test appointments at select labs."



Health authorities developed the portal to make physical distancing easier in health care settings.



Use of the portal is optional, and patients can still go to their clinic or doctor’s office to get test results.



For help understanding test results and advice on next steps, patients will still need to consult with their health care provider.



Northern Health’s Director for Clinical Information Systems Bjorn Butow said “this is the result of years of collaboration focused on improving coordinated and accessible services to patients and their families all over the North. Empowering people to access their own health information through secure patient portals is a growing trend across the province.”



Northern Health reported the portal was tested by staff members and more than 4-hundred and 30 staff members signed up to help test it, and feedback was positive.



Patients can visit the HealtheLife website to find more information.