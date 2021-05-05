Northern Health launches virtual clinic

Northern Health has launched a virtual primary and community care clinic that people can access by calling a designated phone number open 12 hours a day, seven days a week.



The clinic, which will be staffed with 28 full-time health care workers, can serve patients for a variety of health issues, including skin infections, breathing difficulties, sprains, earaches and flu-like symptoms.



Care will also be offered to those experiencing mental health challenges or seeking substance use treatment.



This new clinic follows the temporary COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line that Northern Health launched last year, but it will continue to offer COVID-19 assessments for those experiencing symptoms.



"This virtual clinic will make a meaningful difference in addressing our large geography and service availability in small remote communities," said Northern Health CEO Cathy Ulrich. "Since we launched the virtual clinic at the beginning of the pandemic, we've heard from many people about the difference an accessible virtual service is making in their lives."



North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice said the virtual clinic can help address health service gaps throughout the North.



"Many people living in the North lack a family physician or nurse practitioner, and many communities don't have walk-in clinics, so health-care needs often go unmet," she said. "Thanks to this new virtual clinic, northerners will now have access to expanded primary care."



Northerners can access the clinic by dialing 1-844-645-7811.