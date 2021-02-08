Northern Health makes adjustments to its contact management process

The Northern Health region continues to experience relatively high rates of COVID-19 activity, and Public Health case and contact management teams continue to adjust the process for notifying, monitoring and clearing cases from self-isolation requirements.

To further streamline and improve the process, Northern BC residents who test positive for COVID-19 will now receive a single call from Public Health. They will be given self-isolation instructions, including the date their self-isolation will end. A second call, confirming the end of self-isolation, will no longer be made. This change brings Northern Health in line with other health authorities’ approach to case follow up.

Changes to the process initiated in December 2020 resulted in significant improvements to the timeline for follow up with the most recent lab-confirmed cases and people who tested positive for COVID-19 in high-priority groups.

December’s shift focused resources on detailed contact tracing for cases related to high-priority settings and circumstances, such as known clusters and outbreaks, health care workers, school communities, industrial projects and Indigenous communities.

All Northern BC residents are reminded that should they receive a message with a COVID-19 positive test result, they should self-isolate immediately, along with those in their household, and advise their close contacts outside of the home to self-monitor for symptoms. It is important to note that many people will know their result with rapid options for receiving COVID-19 test results via text or SMS before getting a Public Health call.