Northern Health says 7,700 people were vaccinated in Prince Rupert clinic

The mass clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations in Prince Rupert closed on Monday -- 10 days ahead of the original end date of April 1st

Northern Health estimates that approximately 7,700 people were vaccinated in the clinic.



For those who weren't able to attend, Northern Health is planning future vaccination clinics in the region starting in late March. Residents of Prince Rupert and Port Edward can phone the Prince Rupert Public Health Unit at 250-622-6380 to be added to a waitlist for a vaccination.



A spokesperson from Northern Health also says the health authority is considering opening up community wide vaccinations in other parts of the north, depending on the remoteness of their location and their rate of confirmed cases. However, they haven't made any decisions yet.



Northern Health recently opened up vaccinations for all adults in the Hazelton area, and community-wide vaccination plans are currently underway in Stewart, Haida Gwaii, Dease Lake and Granisle.