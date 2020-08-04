iHeartRadio
Northern Health says Haida Gwaii COVID patients self-isolating near home, not Terrace

Northern Health is denying rumours circulating on social media that Haida Gwaii residents with active cases of COVID-19 are being moved to Terrace to self-isolate.

 

Late last week, the health authority said patients deemed by their physician to require access to a higher level of care may be moved from isolated areas to Terrace, but to this point, all active cases on Haida Gwaii -- and their close contacts -- are self-isolating in their home communities.

 

Northern Health says all individuals with lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, and their identified close contacts, are actively monitored by public health staff during their required self-isolations. 

 

So far, the health authority says it has not been necessary to involve enforcement bodies such as the RCMP in these self-isolation measures in Northern BC.
 

