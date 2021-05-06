Northwest communities hold events for Red Dress Day

People across Canada gathered yesterday to recognize the National Day of Awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, also known as Red Dress Day.



It's a day that has a strong impact for communities in B.C. along Highway 16, nicknamed the Highway of Tears due to the many Indigenous women who have gone missing or been murdered along the road.



In Smithers, a rally was held yesterday afternoon to remember those women.



Kayla Mitchell organized the event, which she says came together at the last minute and featured between 30 to 50 people. She said it's important to bring awareness to the issue and make sure the names of the women who've died along the highway aren't forgotten.



"Growing up, it was instilled in me that we live on the Highway of Tears and to fear men, and that we live in an unsafe society," she said. "And growing up and navigating relationships, I've experienced a lot of abuse at the hands of people that I've loved. It's really important to me as an ally and as an Indigenous woman that we educate our younger generations about the harms that happen in the home, and then outside of the home, and the risks that we can put ourselves in."



Another person in attendance at the event was Dianna Johansen. When she was younger, Johansen was friends with Delphine Nikal, who vanished in 1990 at the age of 16.



"She was somebody in my elementary school years who I considered a big sister," she saidl. "I used to get picked on in elementary school and Delphine saw those actions against me and she would take me and comfort me and do my nails and stuff like that. When she went missing, there was a huge part of me that was gone as well.



A march was also held yesterday by people from the community of Witset. That event was organized by Ramona Naziel, whose cousin Tamara Chipman disappeared in 2005 -- and whose mother, Florence Naziel, organized the first walk along the Highway of Tears in memory of Chipman and the other women who've disappeared along the highway.



"We knew we had to do something. And these missing and murdered women, they don't have a voice now. So now it's we have to make this aware that this still happens."



Naziel organied the event after she figured that people from Witset might not be able to attend the rally in Smithers.



A march was also held yesterday in Terrace. Participants marched through the city along Highway 16, starting at the parking lot near Terrace city hall and finishing at the Memorial Pole in Kitsumkalum.



Photo source: Witset News and Events (Facebook)