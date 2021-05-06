Northwest COVID-19 case counts remain low for another week

Regional COVID-19 case counts continue to remain low in the Northwest.



Terrace, Smithers and Kitimat each reported just four new cases of COVID-19 from April 25th to May 1st, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.



Likewise, Prince Rupert and Upper Skeena reported one new case each.



Burns Lake reported three new cases and Nechako reported nine.



Haida Gwaii, Nisga'a and the Snow Country - Stikine - Telegraph Creek region all reported no new cases.



This marks the first week since December that no new cases were reported in the Nisga'a Local Health Area, which is comprised of communities in the Nass Valley. The region has seen some of the highest per capita rates of COVID-19 in the province throughout the pandemic.