One additional COVID-19 case found at LNG Canada outbreak

Northern Health announced this afternoon that one additional employee at LNG Canada has tested positive for COVID-19 in relation to an outbreak among their diversified transportation staff.

16 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in this outbreak, but only nine of these cases are considered active.

Seven individuals are self-isolating at the project site while two are isolating in their home communities.

Northern Health added that enhanced control measures and on-site screening of employees will continue at the project site.

They also said that there are no new cases with an unrelated outbreak at LNG Canada's site in Kitimat. That outbreak saw 56 reported cases of COVID-19, but none have been added since an update on December 9th.