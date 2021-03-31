One dead after fishing boat capsizes off Haida Gwaii

One person had died after a fishing boat accident off Moresby Island in Haida Gwaii.

A press release from the Queen Charlotte RCMP says a capsized prawning boat was located with two survivors clinging to it and another person in the water. The boat flipped after a series of waves struck its broadside.

Paramedics and coast guard members began providing medical treatment to a 54-year-old man, who was transported to a hospital and later died.

The B.C Coroners Service is conducting a parallel investigation into the incident.