One death recorded in second Acropolis Manor outbreak

A resident of Acropolis Manor who tested positive for COVID-19 in association with the ongoing outbreak at the long-term care home has died.

Northern Health broke the sad news in a press release today.

The health authority also noted that the other four residents who tested positive in the outbreak have now recovered. Earlier this year, a previous outbreak at Acropolis Manor took the lives of 16 residents.

Meanwhile, all four confirmed cases at the ongoing outbreak in the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital's Patient Care Unit have recovered as well.

There have been no new confirmed cases in either outbreak.

Northern Health says that enchanced outbreak control measures remain in place at both facilities, and monitoring for additional cases will continue until the outbreaks are declared over.