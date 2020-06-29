One man in custody, no injuries reported, after weekend police standoff at Gitsegukla
Upon arrival, officers say they encountered a distraught man who barricaded himself in a residence and claimed to be in possession of a rifle, although a later search of the home found no firearms.
A witness also said there was a woman inside.
A Crisis Negotiator and a Critical Incident Commander negotiated with the man, while police blocked off a dead-end road and evacuated several neighbouring homes.
Police say the incident ended safely at around 2:15, when the man and woman exited the residence and the man was taken into custody.
He's has been held for further medical assessment.
=== FULL RCMP NEWS RELEASE ===
Police incident near Hazelton safely concluded
New Hazelton
2020-06-28 11:46 PDT
File # 2020-1844
An incident in the community of Gitsegukla First Nation Reserve near Hazelton, BC, which prompted a large police presence, concluded safely with a 26-year-old man taken into custody.
At approximately 3:40 am on June 27, New Hazelton RCMP were called to a residence for a report of an assault involving a man who was determined to be breaching court-imposed conditions for similar offences.
Upon arrival, frontline members encountered a distraught man who barricaded himself in the residence and claimed to be in possession of a rifle. A witness also advised there was a woman inside.
For several hours, police made continuous attempts to de-escalate the situation with support from a Crisis Negotiator and a Critical Incident Commander. As a precaution, a dead end road was temporarily blocked off and officers evacuated several neighboring residents.
At approximately 2:15 pm, the man and the woman exited the residence and the man safely taken into custody without further incident by the Emergency Response Team. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident. The man is medically held for further assessment.
After a subsequent search of the residence, police officers did not locate any firearms. The investigation is ongoing and the man is facing potential charges.
We wish to thank all those in the community who were impacted for their patience, understanding and cooperation during the day. We also wish to extend our thanks for the support and assistance provided by the elected leadership and the volunteer fire department, states S/Sgt. Darren Durnin, Detachment Commander of New Hazelton RCMP.
Released by:
Dawn Roberts
Director in charge - BC RCMP Communications
778-290-2929