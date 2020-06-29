One man in custody, no injuries reported, after weekend police standoff at Gitsegukla

A lengthy police standoff in Gitsegukla over the weekend resulted in a 26-year-old man being taken into custody -- but police say there were no injuries.

The drama began at around 3:40 Saturday morning, when New Hazelton RCMP received reports of an assault involving a man who was allegedly breaching court-imposed conditions for similar offences.

Upon arrival, officers say they encountered a distraught man who barricaded himself in a residence and claimed to be in possession of a rifle, although a later search of the home found no firearms.

A witness also said there was a woman inside.

A Crisis Negotiator and a Critical Incident Commander negotiated with the man, while police blocked off a dead-end road and evacuated several neighbouring homes.

Police say the incident ended safely at around 2:15, when the man and woman exited the residence and the man was taken into custody.

He's has been held for further medical assessment.