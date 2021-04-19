One year after her disappearance, family of missing Masset woman pleads for more info

The family of a woman who went missing in Masset over a year ago is continuing their plea for any information about the disappearance of their daughter.



Shaylanna Brown was reported missing to the Masset RCMP on March 21st, 2020 after she didn't return home as expected.



The police determined one witness may have seen Lewis on the day she was reported missing, but since then they haven't been able to substantiate any other tips of possible sightings, nor do they have no new leads on her whereabouts.



In a video shared by the RCMP, Lewis's mother Monica Brown and Masset RCMP Detachment Commander Sergeant Kevin Smith both make a plea for anyone with information about Lewis' disappearance to come forward.



"We've been looking daily, thinking about how we can find Shaylanna daily," said Brown.



"If you have any information, no matter how insignificant you think it is, please phone. And if you're afraid, please reach out to give information."



In November 2020, Lewis's family offered a reward of $25,000 for any information about their missing daughter.



Anyone with information about Lewis is asked to contact either the Masset RCMP or Crimestoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.