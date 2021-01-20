Overdose emergency calls in Terrace increased by 112% in 2020

Statistics released by BC Emergency Health Services show that overdose emergency calls in Terrace more than doubled in 2020.



BC paramedics responded to 208 emergency calls in the city last year, in comparison to 98 in 2019 -- an increase of 112 per cent.



Other Northwestern cities saw significant increases as well. Houston had 22 overdose emergency calls last year, but in 2019 they had exactly half that amount.



Overdose calls also increased in Prince Rupert from 55 to 78, in Smithers from 31 to 52 and in Thornhill from 15 to 25.



In contrast, Kitimat saw a decrease in calls from 38 to 29.



BC Emergency Health Services said that they responded to more overdose calls than ever before in 2020 and that calls increased across the province by 12 per cent from 2019.