Parsnip Lodge camp workers ratify union contract

Workers at the first unionized camp on the Coastal GasLink pipeline project have ratified a contract with their employer.



Unite Here Local 40 says the two-year agreement covers Horizon North employees at Parsnip Lodge near McLeod Lake, north of Prince George.



The union says the deal covers frontline workers who cook, clean, sanitize and maintain the Coastal GasLink pipeline camp.



And it includes wage increases of 47% over the next two years, 100% employer-paid health care benefits, and a travel stipend.



The union says most employees will receive an immediate wage increase of 5 to 7 dollars.