Passenger numbers at YXT plummet in April due to COVID-19

The disastrous impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on airline travel has been graphically illustrated by the latest monthly statistics from the Terrace-Kitimat Airport Society.



The airport, which expected to set records this year for the most passengers to travel through the airport, instead saw numbers plummet to just 2,005 for the month of April.



By comparison, last April's passenger statistics were 23,648.







The Northwest Regional Airport is now the only airport in the region still offering commercial air travel during the pandemic, with flights down to just one per day for both Air Canada and WestJet.



Air Canada suspended its service to Prince Rupert, Smithers and Sandspit in late March.



The airline plans to resume service to Prince Rupert on June 23rd -- and to Smithers and Sandspit on Canada Day -- but it remains to be seen what that service will look like.