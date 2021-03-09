Pembina propane terminal in Prince Rupert enters commissioning stage

Pembina's propane export terminal on Watson Island in Prince Rupert has entered the commissioning stage.



Prince Rupert Manager of Transportation and Economic Development Paul Vendittelli says this means the construction phase of the project is finished, and that workers will begin installing, testing and verifying the equipment.



Once this stage is finished, Vendittelli says the terminal, which will move propane from rail cars onto ships headed for foreign markets, will be a fully functioning facility.



The first ship is expected to arrive at the terminal in April.