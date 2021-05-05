People ages 30+ now able to book vaccine appointments in Terrace, Kitimat, Smithers

The vaccination process is speeding up in some of the Northwest's biggest municipalities.



As of today, Northern Health is now booking appointments for everyone age 30 and up in Terrace, Kitimat and Smithers.



In comparison, vaccine appointments are only being booked for everyone ages 52 and up in most other parts of B.C.



This isn't the first time that vaccination schedules in the Northwest have moved quicker than the rest of the province. Earlier this year, vaccines were offered to all adults in communities such as Prince Rupert, Burns Lake and Houston in a series of community-wide clinics.



To book an appointment, you must first register for the vaccination process. Northern Health will then phone those who have registered when they are eligible to book a vaccine appointment.



Vaccine appointments are taking place in Smithers at Coast Mountain College, in Kitimat at the general hospital and in Terrace at the Sportsplex.