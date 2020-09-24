Petition demands delay in Nisga'a elections

A petition is being presented to the Nisga'a Lisims Government requesting a one-year delay on the elections scheduled for this November.

The petition, containing over 600 signatures, has been spearheaded by a group which has been demanding more accountability from the Lisims Government.

They're calling for a forensic audit of the government's finances, saying that should be completed before elections are held.

Allegations of financial mismanagement and corruption were made over a year ago by a former I.T. manager for the Nisga'a Lisims Government, but earlier this year, an independent investigation said it found no merit in the allegations.

Those signing the on-line petition say Lisims Government Administration is not acting in accordance with Nisga’a Constitution, and they want the matter discussed during government meetings next Monday and Tuesday.