Phone scammers techniques to trick people continues to evolve

We have all been on the receiving end of a call regarding an issue about your personal information, and it usually comes along with a warning if you don't take quick action.

Phone scammers have been around for quite some time, and their techniques to trick people continues to evolve.

Constable Crystal Evelyn of the Terrace R-C-M-P detachment reminds us always to be suspicious of any emails or text messages, especially if there is a sense of urgency involved in them.

The Constable wants to remind citizens that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

"There are always phone scams going on, unfortunately, and some of the safety tips we have is, you know, don't believe that everyone calling with an exciting promotion or investment opportunities is trustworthy, especially if you don't know the caller or the company. Don't be afraid to request more information from the person, right, to verify the validity of the company if you think it is legit. Don't be fooled by the promise of a valuable prize, obviously, and very important, please do not disclose information about your finances, your bank accounts or your credit cards, not even the expiry date on the credit card. So, if you get a call like this and its an automated voice message, don't be afraid to hang up and just call the institution yourself."

Evelyn says never to trust an automated message since most services don't use them, especially if it's from a caller claiming to be the R-C-M-P as they would never leave automated messages.

She recommends that citizens, who might have fallen for a potential scam, contact the Canadian anti-fraud center.