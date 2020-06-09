Port funds upgrades at Prince Rupert's Trinity Men's Recovery House

Prince Rupert's Trinity Men's Recovery House has received a $20,712 financial boost from the Port Authority, as it begins an upgrade project at the facility.



[CFTK PHOTO by Divya Gill]

The money comes from the port's Community Investment Fund, and will combine with other community organizations in Prince Rupert to provide $42,712 to help provide improved support for the intake of new clients and their personal recovery plans.

The renovation project will provide an enhanced reception office, personal lockers, new outdoor storage, and other services designed to improve operations and ensure exceedance of regulatory standards.



The nine-bed Recovery House is a local live-in service for men who are recovering from addictions, and is currently the only one operating in Prince Rupert.