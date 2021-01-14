Port of Prince Rupert receive $25 million investment from province

The BC government has announced an investment of $25 million into the Port of Prince Rupert.

This new investment will help fund the creation of a 70-acre platform on Ridley Island that will increase the port's capacity for transloading products for export to international markets by over five times its current amount.

Transloading refers to the process of moving a product from one transportation mode onto another.

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice said she was happy to hear about the announcement.

"I'm excited because this means about two-hundred direct jobs in Prince Rupert and close to two-thousands indirect jobs throughout the region and all throughout BC. So this is a good news story in a time where we've had a lot of darkness and I'm really excited about this investment and that my NDP government is really prioritizing the Port of Prince Rupert."

The construction of this new platform will help the Port export products from the prairies and the BC interior such as grain, pulp, resins and lumber.

Rice says this expansion will help increase efficiency at the port.

"We have a lot of containers coming in with products importing into the Port of Prince Rupert, but a lot of those containers are being shipped out empty. And so the idea is to add value by putting goods into those containers. And so the contribution that the province is making is helping with that transloading facility, so putting the goods back into the containers for overseas markets."

The new project will also feature new railtracks and roadways to the Fairview Container Terminal, as well as new storage facilities and related large-scale equipment.