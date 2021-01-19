Port of Prince Rupert sets a record year for cargo volumes

The port in Prince Rupert has set another record in defiance of the economic downtown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The port authority announced Monday that despite unprecedented challenges brought on by the pandemic, 32.4 million tonnes of cargo moved through the port in 2020, up 9% from the year before.



The volume increase was led by a rise in exports of coal, propane and wood pellets.The port says the high demand for thermal coal led to a 26% increase at the Ridley Terminal, where rail cars with BC and Alberta natural resources are unloaded, and the product is shipped.



While cargo shipments were up last year, the port's news release notes passenger volumes dropped off significantly, with the cancellation of the cruise season and B-C Ferries seeing a steep decline in ridership. Prince Rupert Port Authority CEO Shaun Stevenson says the facility has increased trade in support of Canada's economic health through the pandemic, enabling over $50 billion in international trade.