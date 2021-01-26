PRDCC survey shows continued airport use throughout pandemic

The Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce is continuing its push for the return of flights at the Digby Island Airport after Air Canada announced they would be suspending flights to the city earlier this month.



Chamber of Commerce First Vice President Michael Gurney said they have been working with North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice and Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach to communicate to the federal government about the issue.



Gurney also said the Chamber has been working with Kamloops and Yellowknife -- two cities that also lost airline service -- to advocate for the return of flights to their communities.



"This local airport is vital, not just to the growth of business in our community but also to the quality of life in our community, which in a very imporant way is related to the potential for growth of business. If people want to live and work here, they will want to be able to fly here and fly to places from here."



The Chamber conducted a survey recently with over 350 respondents that measured how the loss of airline service is impacing the city.



Nearly three quarters of respondents said that it was very important for them to have an airport in their community.



Although airport travel has significantly decreased during the pandemic, 34 per cent of respondents said they still used the airport three times or more for personal reasons since the pandemic began. 17 per cent said thay they used it three times or more for business reasons since March.



Around one third of respondents said that the loss of airport service had a high impact on their business operations, while another third said it had a low impact.



"What we've seen very clearly is that people feel a real connection to our Digby Island airport. It's not just one of the great talking points in terms of a unique island experience here in Prince Rupert, it's also a vital link between our community and the kind of business opportunities that arise when you have reliable, consistent transportation to a major hub like Vancouver."



Nearly 35 per cent of city respondents also noted the issues of road safety and isolation as a result of losing local airline service.