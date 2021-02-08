Pretivm Resources says nine COVID-19 cases found at Brucejack Mine

Pretivm Resources has announced that nine cases of COVID-19 have been found among employees and contractors at the Brucejack Mine, located about 65 kilometres north of Stewart.



In a press statement, the company says all nine people with the virus are in good health, experiencing few symptoms and have been moved into isolation.



Contact tracing through Northern Health has also taken place to determine potential exposures and move close contacts into isolation.



Pretivm Resources also notes they are aware of off-site employees who have tested positive for the virus.