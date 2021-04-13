Prince Rupert animal rescue creating “trap, neuter, release” program for stray cats

An animal rescue in Prince Rupert is working to create a "trap, neuter, release" (TNR) program to address the large number of stray cats in the city.



Kim St. Pierre is the President of the Paws United Rescue Soceity (PURS), which she founded with a friend late last year. The group rescues cats from the streets, takes in surrenders and sets up adoption events as well.



Lately, they've just purchased cages for their TNR program -- this involves trapping a stray cat in a cage, taking it in to get neutered and then releasing it back into the streets or possibly putting it up for adoption.



"The more females I catch, the more excited I get," said St. Pierre. "That female can give birth to five kittens per litter. If two of those are females, you now have three females that can breed twice a year. And it just snowballs. So the more we can get spayed and neutered, the better. Especially the spays."



St. Pierre has been involved with animal rescues in the city for around 35 years. She says the cost of neutering a cat is often a barrier for people, which then causes the feral cat population to grow.



"It's become really difficult, especially for low income families, to get them spayed and neutered. But there's also been a lot of abandons because people have been renovicted."



An obstacle that PURS faces with their TNR program is the shortage of veterinarians throughout the Northwest. Since it's hard to get an appointment in Prince Rupert or Terrace, they're considering having volunteers drive cats to a vet in Hazelton for neutering appointments instead.



Paul Kennedy, a retired Prince Rupert vet and a director with the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association and the Society for B.C. Veterinarians (CVMA-SBCV), says a lack of vets is a province-wide issue.



"B.C. is particularly one of the worst provinces for shortages of veterinarians. It's not in just Prince Rupert, but along the North and outlying areas -- of course, the shortage shows up more than downtown Vancouver or Burnaby or somewhere else -- but it's certainly acute here."



Kennedy says the province needs to fund more spaces at veterinary colleges to address the problem.



For now, St. Pierre and her team are doing the best they can. They've held charity events and raised many donations, but the need for time, money and resources all make it a challenging operation.



"Veterinarian care is expensive. Food gets expensive. Specialized care can get expensive, because these guys here have only had for five days, but they're probably going to be another month with me, just to get them settled enough where they're just gonna go like, oh, people are fine, right? They've gotten really treasured just in four or five days, but they still need a little bit of work, I can see it."