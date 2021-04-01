Prince Rupert COVID-19 cases fall but remain high

COVID-19 cases have fallen in Prince Rupert.



80 new cases were reported in the city's local health area from March 21st to 27th, according to data from the B.C Centre for Disease Control. Although Prince Rupert continues to have one of the highest case rates in the province, this is the first time in almost a month that it has reported less than 100 cases in a week.



Likewise, Terrace reported its lowest weekly case count in months, with 20 new cases reported in this period. However, the Nisga'a and Upper Skeena regions continue to report high case rates, with 7 and 17 new cases respectively.



There were also 13 new cases in Kitmat, eight in Smithers, five in Haida Gwaii and four in Burns Lake.



No new cases were reported in the Nechako or Snow Country - Stikine - Telegraph Creek regions.