Prince Rupert groups developing online network to address food insecurity

The Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce, Gitmaxmak'ay Nisga'a Society and Ecotrust Canada have received $167,000 to create an online food-distribution network that can connect food producers in the region with consumers.



Gitmaxmak'ay Nisga'a Society CEO Blair Mirau said a goal of the program is to maximize local food production and distribution.



"We really see this being the start of the revitalization of the grease trails and the significant trade-and-barter system, where we know that the Northwest can produce a significant amount of culturally appropriate, really healthy and good tasting food," he said.



"Now, the question is, how do we scale up that production? And how do we make sure that it stays in the North."



Mirau says rural, remote and Indigenous communities can be greatly affected by any disruptions in existing food supply chains, and he pointed to the start of the pandemic as an example.



"When there was quite a bit of panic-buying and hoarding, we saw completely empty shelves because we're just completely and totally reliant on on the existing supply chain. So by re-localizing or regionalizing our food network, I think we'll be able to be a much more resilient region when it comes to our food supply."



The three groups intend to use a part of their funding to hire a market reseracher to study existing food supply chains in the northwest.