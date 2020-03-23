Prince Rupert, Kitimat close playgrounds due to COVID-19 fears

The Mayor of Prince Rupert is preparing to ask city council to declare a state of local emergency, as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee Brain says he'll bring the motion forward at tonight's council meeting -- which will be livestreamed through the city's website and Facebook page as the city encourages people not to attend meetings in person.





He says the details of what provisions will be invoked are being worked on by him, the physicians' group and the city's team within its Emergency Operations Centre.

The City of Prince Rupert has closed all public playgrounds and parks within city limits, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

That includes all school district locations.







The District of Kitimat has also closed all municipal playgrounds.

The muncipalities say close contact and sanitation limitations of these public spaces present too high a risk under the current Provincial Order for social distancing and hygiene practices.

The City of Terrace and Kitimat-Stikine Regional District haven't closed playgrounds yet, but are warning residents hatt outdoor playground equipment is NOT being sanitized or disinfected.