Prince Rupert local restaurant Fukasaku wins $10,000 grant

Prince Rupert restaurant, Fukasaku, is the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the Canadian Business Resilience Network Small Business Relief Fund, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce announced on June 29th.



More than 1100 small businesses across Canada applied for one of the 62 grants available. Salesforce, who partnered up with the Chamber said The funding was designed to help small businesses across the country stay afloat and support their recovery efforts, paying salaries, re-establish their work-places to the new rules and regulations of social distancing



Owner Dai Fukasaku said he was heavily relying on tourism traffic, but now he wants to focus on locals.



"Without tourism traffic I can not survive my business so I would love to diversify my business so I can also rely on local traffic and contribute to local communities much more."



The CEO of the Canadian Chamber, Perrin Beatty added after reviewing the applications it was both heartbreaking and inspiring. They realized how seriously small businesses across Canada have been hurt because of the pandemic.