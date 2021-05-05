Prince Rupert man arrested following chase through neighbourhood

The Prince Rupert RCMP arrested a wanted man following a tense chase last week.



On Wednesday April 28th at around 3:25 p.m., a black pickup truck almost hit a police vehicle on 7th Ave., but the officer took evasive action in order to avoid a collision



The truck stopped a few blocks over, and the passenger exited the vehicle and ran away. Police eventually located the man and attempted to arrest him on outstanding warrants, but he fled through people's backyards.



The man was wanted in relation to a December 2019 incident involving firearms.



Additional resources were called in, several residents were asked to remain in their homes and Lax Kxeen Elmentary school was placed in a brief hold-and-secure while police scouted the area.



After 30 minutes, the man was located hiding under a shed in a residential backyard.



26-year-old Tre Brody Brutram Spencer-Wilson was taken into custody on the outstanding warrants. He now faces an additional charge of obstructing a peace officer.