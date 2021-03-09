Prince Rupert mayor says Air Canada flights will return in June
Air Canada flights will return to Prince Rupert this summer, according to a Facebook post by Mayor Lee Brain.
The post says that daily Air Canada flights to and from Vancouver will resume on June 22nd, and that flights are now available for booking.
Air Canada had suspended flights from Prince Rupert and other canadian cities back in January as part of a series of cutback measures meant to reduce financial losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.