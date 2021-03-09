Prince Rupert, Port Edward to receive community-wide vaccinations by April

Northern Health has announced that everyone over the age of 18 in Prince Rupert and Port Edward will be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19 by April 1st.



CEO Cathy Ulrich said this decision was made in response to high COVID-19 activity in the region.



"We've had a lot of cases in Prince Rupert and a pretty high positivity rate and no sign of that slowing down, [plus] lots of community transmission. So the medical health officers, together with Bonnie Henry made a decision a few days ago that we would move forward with full immunization."



Starting this Friday, Prince Rupert residents between the ages of 65 and 90 can phone a decidated number to schedule their vaccinations, which will take place between March 15th to 20th.



People between the ages of 50 to 64 can book their vaccine appointments starting this Sunday, and they can get their vaccines between the 22nd and the 27th.



Likewise, people ages 40 to 49 can start booking their appointments on March 16th, and will also receive their vaccines between the 22nd and 27th.



Finally, younger people between the ages of 18 to 39 can start booking their vaccinations on March 18th, and they'll receive their vaccines between March 29th and April 1st.



Immunization clinics will be held at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre in Prince Rupert.



Northern Health also recommends that people don't call to book an appointment if it's not their turn yet in order to lessen high call volumes at call centres.