Prince Rupert port workers set to receive anti-violence and harassment training

Workers at the Port of Prince Rupert will be receiving anti-violence and harassment training later this year.

The B.C. Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union put the training program together, and the sessions are expected to begin this September.

They come after new federal regulations that kicked off at the start of this year requiring all federal employees - including port workers - to go through anti-harassment training.

BCMEA VP Operations John Beckett says although workers will learn how to respond to instances of harassment at the port, much of the training will focus on preventing harassment and changing workplace culture.

"We do not want violence and harassment in our workplaces," he says. "It's not part of the job, we want it to stop. So our focus of the training is about understanding what a respectful workplace is, asking people to change their behavior and potentially how they think about other individuals."

Beckett says the training sessions will include lectures, videos, exercises and even a Jeopardy-style game he says will make sure people have a good understanding of the concepts they've been taught.

Each individual session is a day long, and they will continue until all of the port workers are trained.

"The training primarily is classroom-based. It's really about concepts and understanding those concepts and also understanding behavioral expectations. The best way to do that for adult learners is to make sure they get engaged. So we have lots of engagement in our training to ensure that the message is delivered and it sticks."

The training sessions will take place in the Prince Rupert Seniors Centre, where the BCMEA is planning to lease out space.