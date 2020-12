Prince Rupert RCMP is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Christmas Eve.



Just after 2:30 PM, police received a report from the BC Ambulance Service of a death of a 28-year-old male at a residence in the 1400 block of 7th Avenue East.



The Prince Rupert RCMP are requesting that if you had seen anything suspicious within the area during this time to contact them or Crimestoppers.