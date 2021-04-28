Prince Rupert RCMP seizes drugs following traffic stop

Prince Rupert RCMP seized a large amount of illicit drugs following a traffic stop last week.

On Wednesday April 21st, an RCMP officer stoped a 32-year-old-male who was prohibited from driving.

The traffic stop led police to a trailer, where a 24-year-old female was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Police obtained a search warrant for both the vehicle and trailer and seized a large quanity of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and numerous pills, as well as a significant sum of Canadian currency.

The investigation is ongoing, and the RCMP will be forwarding the file to Crown Counsel for review.