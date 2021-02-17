Prince Rupert School District reports nine COVID-19 cases in schools

The Prince Rupert School District announced that nine of their school community members have tested positive for COVID-19.



Although they didn't say what schools these individuals were from, Charles Hays Secondary School in Prince Rupert recently disclosed that six of their community members have tested positive for the virus.



Northern Health's exposure list says that potential COVID-19 exposures at Charles Hays Secondary occured between February 8th to 10th.



Two other Prince Rupert schools – Pacific Coast and Conrad Elementary – were also recently added to the exposure list, along with Centennial Christian School in Terrace.

--------

Conrad Elementary School, Prince Rupert: February 4-5, 8, 10.



Centennial Christian School, Terrace: February 3-5, 8.



Charles Hays Secondary School, Prince Rupert: February 8-10.



Pacific Coast School, Prince Rupert: February 4.