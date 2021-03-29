Province extends BC Bus North service for another year

The B.C. government has extended the B.C. Bus North transportation service for another year.



The province created B.C. Bus North in partnership with Western Economic Diversification Canada shortly after Greyhound Bus ceased operations in B.C. in 2018. Since then, over 13,000 people have accessed the service. It operates four routes, including a $65 ride from Prince George to Prince Rupert that runs twice a week.



In a press conference today, Transporation Minister Rob Fleming said although ridership for BC Bus North was strong and even growing before the pandemic started, it dropped significanly after it began. Non-essential travel is discouraged at the moment, but Fleming says it's still important to keep the service available.



“I want to reiterate that today’s service is about the continuity of service to B.C. Bus North, but it is also about heeding to the public health office advisories to not engage in non-essential travel today.



"But it’s important to have that lifeline option – [North Coast MLA Jennifer] Rice has mentioned the importance around medical appointments and services that are only available by travelling from one community to another.”



In 2012, the Missing Women Commission of Inquiry – led by former attorney general Wally Oppal – determined enhancing public transit along Highway 16 would be a crucial step in improving safety along the road, where advocates estimate over 40 women have gone missing.

According to today’s announcement, over $1.6 million in funding will support B.C. Bus North’s operating costs until March 31st, 2022.