Province gives Wet'suwet'en Nation $7.2 million for MOU negotiations

The provincial government is providing the Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs with $7.22 million in funding to support the implementation of their rights and title.



According to a B.C. government press release, the funding will be directed towards a variety of different areas.



For example, funding will be used to support the Wet'suwet'en's work in revitalizing governance structures in areas such as water stewardship, wildlife programs, and monitoring ecosystems.



Some of the funds will also go towards renovating the Lake Kathyln School property which the chiefs puirchased last year. The Wet'suwet'en plan to turn it into a government centre.



Additionally, funds will also go towards unity-building within the Wet'suwet'en Nation. Over the past few years, rifts have emerged between Wet'suwet'en hereditariy chiefs and band councils over the Coastal Gaslink Pipeline, which crosses through Wet'suwet'en territory. Although the band councils support the pipeline, the chiefs do not.



Funds will also go towards facilitating ongoing discussions between the Wet'suwet'en Nation, the province and the federal government, which are related to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) they signed in May of last year.



The MOU declares that Canada and B.C. recognize Wet'suwet'en rights and title throughout their traditional territory -- known as the Yintah -- and that their rights and title are held by Wet'suwet'en houses under their own system of government.



The MOU lays out a framework to begin negotiations on the jurisdiction of various issues such as land use planning, lands and resources, willd life and child and family resources. It also requires the province and the federal government to provide the Wet'suwet'en with the resources necessary for the negotations.



However, it's worth mentioning that the MOU doesn't mention the Coastal Gaslink Pipeline -- which led to the dispute that ultimately led to the MOU's creation -- and many band councils have expressed concerns over the process.



"It's been a challenge with the pandemic, and unexpected delays along the way," reads a statement from the Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs. "We have ongoing responsibilities, and this will support our Clans and House Groups in our formal negotiations."