Repair work on Kispiox Bridge to create closures during work hours

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says that permanent repairs to the Kispiox Bridge will begin soon, and drivers should be prepared to expect heavy delays



During working hours, the bridge will be open to single-lane, alternating traffic for the first 20 minutes of each hour. For the final 40 minutes, the bridge will be closed.



Overnight, the bridge will remain open to single-lane alternating traffic.



The weight restriction of eight tonnes remains in effect, and pedestrians are still able to cross the bridge.



The bridge was badly damaged by a snowplow on February 4th, which led to the closure of the bridge two days.



The repairs are expected to be fully completed in late February or Early March.